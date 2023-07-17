Concerns arise as raw sewage overflows in CT River due to flooding

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Issues related to flooding that has impacted different towns across western Massachusetts continue. This time, raw sewage made its way into the Connecticut River.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what this could mean for all of us after we heard from some of our viewers, who have expressed concerns about two things: the overpowering smell of sewage and the potential risks to everyone’s health.

The heavy rains that have recently impacted western Mass. and continue to cause flooding-related issues for some are now bringing raw sewage and wastewater into the Connecticut River.

According to the Chicopee Water Pollution Control, that is because in cities like Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield pipes, collecting wastewater and stormwater were built together.

Once rain falls heavily, the amount of water, both from the storms and the sewage, can back up the pipes and stop their natural flow. To prevent this from backing up into homes or city streets, the pipes are opened to allow the excess to fall into waterways, like the Connecticut River.

That wastewater is known as combined sewer overflow, or C.S.O.S. While it is done legally with a permit, western Mass. residents are concerned about the impact this could have.

“The smell? Yes. It is quite smelly and about the sewage deposit – yes, I was quite concerned about that,” said Celines Rodriguez of Springfield. “I never heard about that before. So many people come to the river to fish and I see many people, you know, come to the river, and that’s quite concerning.”

Celines and Evelyn Rodriguez think solutions and prevention should start with more information.

“I don’t know what the city – the different cities are doing about that or if they are supposed to do something about it,” said Evelyn of Northampton. “Maybe more explanations about that? Because that’s really, really scary.”

That is something with which Quinn Lonczak, Chicopee’s Water Pollution Control Project supervisor, agrees. He told Western Mass News that issues with wastewater will continue to happen until new drainage systems are installed. In a statement, he said, in part:

“The reality is that with more intense storms happening due to climate change, wastewater systems can only handle so much… Chicopee and other CSO communities have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to separate sewage from stormwater in an effort to reduce and eliminate CSOs. Even still, they remain a reality.”

Some land areas that could also be affected by raw sewage because of the recent flooding and could even see some overflows include: West Springfield, Longmeadow, Agawam, and Springfield.

Lonczak and public health experts from Chicopee recommend avoiding swimming and other water activities, like fishing, in areas where wastewater has been deposited for at least 48 hours after the discharge of waste has stopped to avoid health problems due to bacteria in the water or other pollutants.

