Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke

Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Holyoke.
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Holyoke.

It happened at the intersection of South Street and Northampton Street around 9 a.m. Monday.

Crews evacuated some homes in the area as a precaution for a short time.

Officials from Holyoke Gas and Electric said crews are working to make repairs and will keep one lane open for traffic to flow safely in both directions.

They expect the work to be complete by the end of the day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Sunshine & smoke return today; warm, slightly less humid
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

In repsone to the devasting flooding that hit western Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll...
State announces funding for dam and coastal infrastructure projects
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in North Brookfield Sunday...
EF-0 tornado confirmed over the weekend in Massachusetts
Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke
Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke
The bridge that carries South Street in Montague is closed due to severe rain showers on Sunday.
Montague bridge on South Street closed, after storms cause flooding