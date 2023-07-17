Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Holyoke.

It happened at the intersection of South Street and Northampton Street around 9 a.m. Monday.

Crews evacuated some homes in the area as a precaution for a short time.

Officials from Holyoke Gas and Electric said crews are working to make repairs and will keep one lane open for traffic to flow safely in both directions.

They expect the work to be complete by the end of the day.

