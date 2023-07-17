EF-0 tornado confirmed over the weekend in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in North Brookfield Sunday around 11 a.m.

The tornado had estimated winds of 80 miles per hour. The storm traveled about two miles, but was not on the ground the entire time.

Damage was limited to trees, with the most damage along Ryan Road.

There were no injuries or damage to homes in the area.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale:

EF-0: 65 to 85 miles per hour

EF-1: 66 to 110 miles per hour

EF-2: 111 to 135 miles per hour

EF-3: 136 to 165 miles per hour

EF-4: 166 to 200 miles per hour

EF-5: 200 miles per hour or greater.

The June 1, 2011 tornado that hit western Massachusetts was an EF-3 with estimated winds of over-150 miles per hour.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.