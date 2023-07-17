Entire driveways washed out by heavy flooding in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday’s early morning flooding damaged multiple areas in the small town of Granville, even washing out driveways. The heavy rain overwhelmed Granville’s small streams, causing water to spill wherever the terrain would lead it.

One video sent to Western Mass News from Dorrie Holmes showed water flowing down the mountains and washed out small creeks and driveways on South Lane. In the aftermath of the flood-like conditions, driveways on the road were left mangled and the culverts that ran down the hill were filled to the brim with sediment.

Diane LaFrance, who lives on South Lane, told Western Mass News about what she saw as the waters flooded the waterways.

“When the rain started, it just started gushing down the street,” she recounted. “The culverts got filled, and so it was just a river running down the street and up our driveway and down our culvert, into the road and into the neighbor’s driveway.”

A crater on Granby Road sits about 6 feet deep all the way back and 15 feet across at its widest. This is where water from Seymour Brook came all the way from Route 57 all the way down to it, eroding away at the driveway.

More video obtained by Western Mass News showed just how much water was flooding from the nearby waterway onto the streets. One family visiting Granville for a wedding told Western Mass News that the water levels near the town’s bridges were at an extremely high level.

“It did look like the bridges were going to get flooded over,” said Gary Dvorchak. “We don’t live here, but driving and looking over, we were kind of shocked. Like wow, these are very swollen rivers. We were wondering, what’s going to happen next if it continues to rain?”

LaFrance told us in the afternoon hours of Sunday that public works crews worked to resolve any damage that could be immediately fixed. She hopes that, in the days ahead, more work will be seen around town to get things back on track.

“They dug out the culverts up the street to help with the flow.,” she said. “I know that they plowed off the street to get rid of the rocks and the debris so that cars could pass.”

