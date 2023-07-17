Gov. Healey makes stop in Deerfield to support to farmers impacted by flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey spent Monday afternoon in western Massachusetts, hearing from farmers on the impact our recent wet weather has had on local agriculture.

A week after significant downpours and heavy flooding ripped through the area, she and other state officials were in Deerfield Monday afternoon to ask local farmers one simple question: “What can we do to help?”

Governor Healey vowed to do whatever she can to provide support to the struggling farmers, saying she will work hard to access federal and state funding to ease the financial burden.

“In Massachusetts, we’re really proud of our farming history,” said Governor Healey. “It’s a big part of our culture. You have farms here that are multi-generational and they’ve seen a lot, but what’s happening now is unprecedented, and that’s why we need an unprecedented response. And that’s why I’m teaming up to chase what federal dollars we can to work with our colleagues, to work with the state to chase state dollars and to work with private philanthropy.”

Some farmers told the governor that they have lost up to hundreds of acres worth of crops, which equates to more than a million dollars in lost revenue. Farmers also said that the flooding left behind bacteria and fungus that effectively ruined the young vegetables in the fields.

Coming up Monday night on Western Mass News, we will hear more from the farmers who were directly impact and discover some of their concerns on the long term impact of this storm.

