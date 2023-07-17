Gov. Healey makes stop in Deerfield to support to farmers impacted by flooding

Governor Maura Healey spent Monday afternoon in western Massachusetts, hearing from farmers on the impact our recent wet weather has had on local agriculture.
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey spent Monday afternoon in western Massachusetts, hearing from farmers on the impact our recent wet weather has had on local agriculture.

A week after significant downpours and heavy flooding ripped through the area, she and other state officials were in Deerfield Monday afternoon to ask local farmers one simple question: “What can we do to help?”

Governor Healey vowed to do whatever she can to provide support to the struggling farmers, saying she will work hard to access federal and state funding to ease the financial burden.

“In Massachusetts, we’re really proud of our farming history,” said Governor Healey. “It’s a big part of our culture. You have farms here that are multi-generational and they’ve seen a lot, but what’s happening now is unprecedented, and that’s why we need an unprecedented response. And that’s why I’m teaming up to chase what federal dollars we can to work with our colleagues, to work with the state to chase state dollars and to work with private philanthropy.”

Some farmers told the governor that they have lost up to hundreds of acres worth of crops, which equates to more than a million dollars in lost revenue. Farmers also said that the flooding left behind bacteria and fungus that effectively ruined the young vegetables in the fields.

Coming up Monday night on Western Mass News, we will hear more from the farmers who were directly impact and discover some of their concerns on the long term impact of this storm.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Monday evening forecast
Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town Holyoke, Springfield, and Granville.
Town by Town: Beyond Walls murals, College for Kids, and identity theft prevention
Issues related to flooding that has impacted different towns across western Massachusetts...
Concerns arise as raw sewage overflows in CT River due to flooding
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
“It’s never been like this in the 10 years I’ve been here,” said Bob Lane of Springfield.
Northampton boaters waiting to safely get back on the water
Sunday’s early morning flooding damaged multiple areas in the small town of Granville, even...
Entire driveways washed out by heavy flooding in Granville