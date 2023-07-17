Heavy rains exacerbate already flooded areas of western Mass.

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our team storm coverage continues as heavy rains on Sunday morning caused minor flooding and damage in multiple towns in our area.

One photo sent to us by Jason Paquette showed East Mountain Road in Westfield, just under the Route 20 bridge, where debris clogged up a nearby waterway, allowing the heavy rain to submerge part of the road.

One driver who tested their luck got their car stuck in 3 feet of water. Westfield Police reported that no one was injured in this incident and a tow truck ended up fishing the car out of the wash.

Paquette told us about the events that unfolded in the photo, saying in part:

“The water always collects at the bottom of East Mountain Road during rain, but with the heavy rains we had, it created a flooding situation.”

Here in neighboring Granville, Sunday morning’s early rainfall overflowed a nearby waterway and flowed down making a crater in the ground.

In a video taken by Susan Luntta of Granville, a stream eroded the driveway of a neighboring home on Granby Road.

“It was like white water, like when you go white water rafting,” Luntta said. “That is what it was like over here. It was really going fast.”

She told Western Mass News that this is the second time she has seen flood damage to this driveway in 2 years. The minor floods even made their way into nearby yards.

“I think there’s a stream down there because it went down this way and flooded the three houses down there. The backyard and basements,” Luntta said. “They’re going to have some water damage they’re going to have to clean up.”

