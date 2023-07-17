It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN AP Music Writer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”, released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting this incredible milestone, Swift has 2023′s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album “One Thing at a Time” sold 501,000 units in its first week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Monday evening forecast
Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town Holyoke, Springfield, and Granville.
Town by Town: Beyond Walls murals, College for Kids, and identity theft prevention
Issues related to flooding that has impacted different towns across western Massachusetts...
Concerns arise as raw sewage overflows in CT River due to flooding
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions