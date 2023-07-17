Local marinas continue to repair damage caused by heavy rainfall, flooding

Weekend flooding took a heavy toll on local marinas throughout western Massachusetts. Western Mass News checked in with some residents spending their day cleani
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Weekend flooding took a heavy toll on local marinas throughout western Massachusetts. Western Mass News checked in with some residents spending their day cleaning up widespread damage.

The boats at Oxbow Marina could be docked for a little while, but fortunately, the docks are still intact. However, it is a different story a little further south on the Connecticut River.

“It’s devastating, just absolutely devastating,” said Jared Venne of Ludlow.

Crews at Brunelle’s Marina spent their Monday morning cleaning up widespread damage swept away by heavy flooding over the weekend while concerned residents looked on.

“I feel terrible,” Venne said. “How they’re gonna fix this, I don’t know.”

Last week, our Western Mass News cameras watched as boats were pulled from the water in anticipation of rising water levels. Now, the scene shows docks wiped out and overturned, large debris floating down the river, and all hands on deck.

Crews are pushing on with heavy hearts, following the tragic passing of marina owner Luke Brunelle last Thursday night. Venne told Western Mass News that he received  videos from friends while he was away last week and could not believe what he saw.

“Just the damage that it was pulling down the river, docks, boats, it was quite intense,” he told us.

Venne added that for someone who has lived in western Mass. for most of his life, he has never seen it this bad and his prospects for the rest of the summer are bleak.

“With this kind of damage. I think we’ll be out. The season will be cut a little short,” he said.

He was there along with others to lend a hand to those in need.

“I’d like to help and whatever I can do to help anybody, that’s kind of the goal,” said Venne.

Monday afternoon, we also spoke with Gary Pelissier, the owner at Sportsman’s Marina in Hadley, who told us that his main boating dock was completely wiped out by the weekend flooding and about a quarter of that dock went over the dam.

