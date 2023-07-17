Montague bridge on South Street closed, after storms cause flooding

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The bridge that carries South Street in Montague is closed due to severe rain showers on Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the bridge over the Sawmill River on South Street will be closed until further notice.

Officials said there is a detour in place and to avoid the area at this time.

