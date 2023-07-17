Northampton boaters waiting to safely get back on the water

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the weekend floods, if you have your boat docked at Oxbow Marina in Northampton, you lucked out. However, it’s required a lot of manpower to keep it that way and now, everyone’s wondering when it’s safe to get back on the water.

“It’s never been like this in the 10 years I’ve been here,” said Bob Lane of Springfield.

A rising tide lifted all boats, but it’s also sank spirits at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton. After another round of intense rainfall and flooding over the weekend, Bob Lane spent another day tinkering with his boat until he can hopefully launch again.

“It’s kind of killing me, just sitting working on it, not being able to take it out, but you do what you gotta do,” Lane added.

Oxbow Marina General Manager Clay Duda told Western Mass News the water level has gone down about six feet in the last week, “which is below flood stage, but it’s still pretty high.”

Lane and hundreds of other boaters enjoy the luxury of being in a pocket of the Connecticut River.

“You can leave it here, no problems. We’re off the river, there’s no current. Water just gets a little high, that’s it,” Lane explained.

Duda said crews worked around the clock to secure the docks and threw roughly 30 anchors down in preparation for last week’s storms. Now, shuttle services are available for customers to access their boats and safely take them out in the Oxbow and hoping to launch again soon.

“We are off the river, so they can use their boats here. We have some beaches that they can use,” Duda explained. “It is flushing out and it should be ready for us in another week to 10 days.”

Duda added that if you are taking your boat out, even in the Oxbow, it’s important to make sure to wear your life jacket and have your safety gear, including an anchor on hand because the water is still very strong.

