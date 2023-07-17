Northampton boaters waiting to safely get back on the water

“It’s never been like this in the 10 years I’ve been here,” said Bob Lane of Springfield.
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the weekend floods, if you have your boat docked at Oxbow Marina in Northampton, you lucked out. However, it’s required a lot of manpower to keep it that way and now, everyone’s wondering when it’s safe to get back on the water.

“It’s never been like this in the 10 years I’ve been here,” said Bob Lane of Springfield.

A rising tide lifted all boats, but it’s also sank spirits at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton. After another round of intense rainfall and flooding over the weekend, Bob Lane spent another day tinkering with his boat until he can hopefully launch again.

“It’s kind of killing me, just sitting working on it, not being able to take it out, but you do what you gotta do,” Lane added.

Oxbow Marina General Manager Clay Duda told Western Mass News the water level has gone down about six feet in the last week, “which is below flood stage, but it’s still pretty high.”

Lane and hundreds of other boaters enjoy the luxury of being in a pocket of the Connecticut River.

“You can leave it here, no problems. We’re off the river, there’s no current. Water just gets a little high, that’s it,” Lane explained.

Duda said crews worked around the clock to secure the docks and threw roughly 30 anchors down in preparation for last week’s storms. Now, shuttle services are available for customers to access their boats and safely take them out in the Oxbow and hoping to launch again soon.

“We are off the river, so they can use their boats here. We have some beaches that they can use,” Duda explained. “It is flushing out and it should be ready for us in another week to 10 days.”

Duda added that if you are taking your boat out, even in the Oxbow, it’s important to make sure to wear your life jacket and have your safety gear, including an anchor on hand because the water is still very strong.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Monday evening forecast
Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town Holyoke, Springfield, and Granville.
Town by Town: Beyond Walls murals, College for Kids, and identity theft prevention
Issues related to flooding that has impacted different towns across western Massachusetts...
Concerns arise as raw sewage overflows in CT River due to flooding
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
Sunday’s early morning flooding damaged multiple areas in the small town of Granville, even...
Entire driveways washed out by heavy flooding in Granville