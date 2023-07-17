One dead following shed fire on West Ware Rd. in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has died following a shed fire on West Ware Road in Palmer Monday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, police and fire officials responded to the residence at 1:20 p.m. for reports of a shed fire.

Officials said that once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters located the remains of an individual believed to reside at that location.

The Palmer Police Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshall’s Office, Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and the Palmer Fire Department, are investigating.

