Recent flooding, humidity could cause uptick in pests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With the recent rain and flooding across western Massachusetts, we could be seeing an uptick in insects and pests.

Rain, flooding, and humid weather make up the perfect environment for insects to grow and live. Due to the recent flooding impacting western Mass., that can soon become an everyday reality.

Western Mass News spoke to Bob Russell, a certified entomologist with American Pest Solutions, who told us that business has never been busier.

“Calls are way, way up this year for mosquitoes, and you know, with the moisture levels out there, all insect development goes much better and much faster,” he said.

In an ideal environment, it could take a mosquito only 7 days to go from larvae to a biting insect, and while we will be seeing more of those in the coming weeks, other common pests we will see more of as water recedes include cockroaches, flies, wasps, and different types of ants. Russell also told us that an additional concern with pests is health risks.

“I would expect to see the West Nile and Triple E stuff that spikes around August to come a little bit earlier,” he said. “So yeah, we’ll have to be on the lookout for that as well.”

Russell is not expecting any long-lasting impacts due to insects and pests this season. However, he said that in order for that to happen, everyone should be proactive.

“So, if you’ve had a flooding event or had a lot of moisture up against a structure, do what you can to get the water away from the structure and put some fans out and do your best to dry out everything you can as quickly as possible,” he told us. “And if you have standing water and spots in your property that you could control, get that off there. Dry out those areas as soon as possible and that’ll coattail some of this development.”

Russell also said that August is when we will be able to see most of the mosquitoes that will be born after the flooding, but that, come September, those start to die down.

