Springfield man convicted for sex trafficking of a minor

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been convicted by a federal jury for sex trafficking of a minor under 14 years old.

51-year-old Carlos Casillas was convicted Friday on one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

The investigation into Casillas started in the fall of 2021.

Evidence presented at the trial established that Casillas solicited the minor victim using Facebook Messenger, picked her up from her group home, and eventually took her to a local motel.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

