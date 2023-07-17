State announces funding for dam and coastal infrastructure projects

In repsone to the devasting flooding that hit western Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll...
In repsone to the devasting flooding that hit western Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has announcing over $5.6 million in grant funding.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - In repsone to the devasting flooding that hit western Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has announcing over $5.6 million in grant funding.

The adminstration said the money will help repair dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall Program will support 21 communities and nonprofit organizations in repairing these structures. They will also remove uneeded buildings within our communities.

The Dam and Seawall Program is one of the many resources the administration is working with to provide communities with tools they need in the event of severe climate impact.

Some of the western Massachusetts communities receiving funding include:

  • Granby: Forge Pond Dam & Dike - $75,000
  • Hinsdale: Plunkett Dam Spillway Project Design and Permit - $82,500
  • Northampton: Francis P. Ryan Reservoir Dam and West Whately Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project - $250,000
  • Orange: Lake Mattawa South Dam Design - $75,000
  • Pittsfield: Sandwash Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project Design and Permitting - $250,000

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Sunshine & smoke return today; warm, slightly less humid
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke
Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in North Brookfield Sunday...
EF-0 tornado confirmed over the weekend in Massachusetts
Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke
Crews working to repair gas leak in Holyoke
The bridge that carries South Street in Montague is closed due to severe rain showers on Sunday.
Montague bridge on South Street closed, after storms cause flooding