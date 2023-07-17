State announces funding for dam and coastal infrastructure projects

(WGGB/WSHM) - In repsone to the devasting flooding that hit western Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has announcing over $5.6 million in grant funding.

The adminstration said the money will help repair dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall Program will support 21 communities and nonprofit organizations in repairing these structures. They will also remove uneeded buildings within our communities.

The Dam and Seawall Program is one of the many resources the administration is working with to provide communities with tools they need in the event of severe climate impact.

Some of the western Massachusetts communities receiving funding include:

Granby: Forge Pond Dam & Dike - $75,000

Hinsdale: Plunkett Dam Spillway Project Design and Permit - $82,500

Northampton: Francis P. Ryan Reservoir Dam and West Whately Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project - $250,000

Orange: Lake Mattawa South Dam Design - $75,000

Pittsfield: Sandwash Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project Design and Permitting - $250,000

