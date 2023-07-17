Supreme Judicial Court upholds conviction from 2005 murder of pregnant woman in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court announced that it will uphold the 2007 murder conviction of a man connected to the strangulation death of a pregnant woman at a Deerfield gas station two years earlier in 2005.

Dennis Bateman’s conviction for the murder of Brandy Waryasz, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, was affirmed by the court on Monday.

Following a 12-day trial in May 2007, Bateman was found guilty on two counts of murder for the deaths of Waryasz and her unborn baby.

Bateman appealed the convictions, arguing that the trial was flawed. However, the court’s decision rejected the appeal and upheld the first-degree murder convictions.

Bateman is currently serving two consecutive life prison sentences without parole.

