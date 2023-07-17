Supreme Judicial Court upholds conviction from 2005 murder of pregnant woman in Deerfield

(pexels.com)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court announced that it will uphold the 2007 murder conviction of a man connected to the strangulation death of a pregnant woman at a Deerfield gas station two years earlier in 2005.

Dennis Bateman’s conviction for the murder of Brandy Waryasz, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, was affirmed by the court on Monday.

Following a 12-day trial in May 2007, Bateman was found guilty on two counts of murder for the deaths of Waryasz and her unborn baby.

Bateman appealed the convictions, arguing that the trial was flawed. However, the court’s decision rejected the appeal and upheld the first-degree murder convictions.

Bateman is currently serving two consecutive life prison sentences without parole.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Monday evening forecast
Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in North Brookfield Sunday...
EF-0 tornado confirmed over the weekend in Massachusetts

Latest News

Palmer fatal shed fire 071723
One dead following shed fire on West Ware Rd. in Palmer
Western Mass News is taking you town by town Holyoke, Springfield, and Granville.
Town by Town: Beyond Walls murals, College for Kids, and identity theft prevention
Issues related to flooding that has impacted different towns across western Massachusetts...
Concerns arise as raw sewage overflows in CT River due to flooding
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall