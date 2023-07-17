Town by Town: Beyond Walls murals, College for Kids, and identity theft prevention

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town Holyoke, Springfield, and Granville.

Two new art murals are now completed at Holyoke Community College.

One mural is located on the 2nd floor of the campus center and one is located outside.

These are part of the 12 murals going up around Holyoke as part of the Beyond Walls 2023 Art Tour.

Artists will continue painting these large scale murals throughout the city until July 30th.

Springfield Technical Community College hosted a College for Kids summer program Monday.

The event included a public speaking lesson called “Take the Mic”.

Monday’s guest speaker was Springfield native, Alysia Cutting.

The event also featured fun interactive activities, arts and crafts, creative writing activities, and much more.

Over in Granville, the town’s public library will be holding an information session on how you can avoid identity theft.

The event will take place on July 25th from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Registration is required, and police are urging residents to go ahead and sign up.

