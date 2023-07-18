City leaders continue to call for change following 7th fatal shooting in Springfield

Following another fatal shooting in Springfield Monday night, the seventh in as many weeks, community leaders are looking to make a change.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Western Mass News spoke with a local pastor Tuesday afternoon, who was one of the city leaders called on by the mayor to work together to try to put a stop to gun violence in the city.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that a family tonight has to deal with the trauma that comes with losing a loved one,” said Pastor Eli Serrano of Restoration City Church, a non-denominational church in Springfield.

On Monday night, Springfield Police officers responded to the area of Marengo Park for reports of a shooting victim. The man was taken to the hospital and later died. It is the seventh fatal shooting since the start of June.

“In 14 years of ministry here in the city of Springfield,” said Pastor Serrano, “we have held a lot of funeral services for people that have succumbed to gun violence.”

Of the seven fatal shootings, two of the homicide suspects – 38-year-old Hiram Martinez and 21-year-old Tyre Shakespeare – were repeat offenders. Martinez was out on bail for firearms and aggravated rape charges out of Chicopee.

Less than a month ago, it prompted Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and other elected officials to announce a new plan to crack down on gun violence.

It also prompted Mayor Sarno to call on Pastor Serrano and more than 20 other community leaders to meet and work together to enact change.

“It takes an entire group of people that have influence and have a love and care for a region to bring about change, so I’m all for collaboration,” Pastor Serrano said.

He told Western Mass News that this starts with building trust in the community and empowering young people to dream big and escape what he calls the vicious cycle of violence.

“There are three things that young people are consistently looking for,” said Pastor Serrano. “They are looking for relationships, they are looking for a community, and they’re looking for a North or leadership development.”

The pastor added that this issue affects everybody.

“I think more than just talk about it, we’re looking and challenging people to be about the change that they want to see,” he added.

The cause of Monday night’s fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

