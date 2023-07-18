Elm to Riverdale Sts. closed due to downed wires in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The road from Elm to Riverdale Streets in West Springfield is closed Tuesday afternoon as crews work to repair downed wires in the area, according to the West Springfield Fire Department.

A photo shared to the department’s Facebook page shows smoke coming from the area of the downed wires.

There has been no time provided for when the road may reopen, but drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

