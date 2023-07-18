Getting Answers: cause of fatal Palmer shed fire under investigation

Palmer fatal shed fire 071723
Palmer fatal shed fire 071723(Department of Fire Services)
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shed fire on West Ware Road in Palmer turned deadly Monday afternoon. Western Mass News is now getting answers on the investigation into the Palmer man’s death.

“The shed was fully involved,” said Palmer Fire Chief William Bernat. “It was threatening to extend to the house, also to the woods nearby.”

Chief Bernat told Western Mass News that the call came in from someone driving near the scene on West Ware Road. Others, who spoke with us off-camera, reported seeing black smoke.

“If our dispatch was delayed longer, it could have extended to the house and they could have lost the house, as well,” Chief Bernat told us.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found inside the shed.

“It appeared to be just a wooden shed, your average shed you’d find in somebody’s backyard,” Chief Bernat said. “Your typical equipment stored in there – snowblower, lawnmower, things of that nature.”

Officials also said that gasoline and other power equipment were found in the area of the shed.

“I haven’t seen it very often, but the potential is always out there,” the chief added.

We brought safety questions to Chief Bernat, who told us that a locked shed or detachable garage is the best place to store gas containers. While they look into what exactly started the fire, he said that it does not appear to be suspicious, but he did offer some advice on how to protect yourself when it comes to gasoline storage.

“It should be kept away from any open flames, heat, sparks,” he said. “The vapor from gasoline can linger on your clothes and a spark or a lit cigarette could ignite the clothing with that vapor.”

Some other tips include:

  • Storing and carrying gasoline in an approved container
  • Keeping the container in a secure, upright position
  • Tightly closing the fill and vent openings when transporting it
  • Keeping gasoline away from children

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

