Hadley Police searching for missing man

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing Franklin County man.

They said that 72-year-old Henry ‘Hank’ Appleton of Montague was last seen in the area of the Courtyard by Marriott on Route 9 around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police noted that he was trying to get a cab to Northampton before he left the hotel on foot.

Appleton, who doesn’t have a cell phone with him and isn’t operating a vehicle, is 5′10″ tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with white flower outlines and had a tear on one side, as well as hiking footwear and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.

