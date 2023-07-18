Hadley Police searching for missing man

Henry 'Hank' Appleton
Henry 'Hank' Appleton(Hadley Police Department)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing Franklin County man.

They said that 72-year-old Henry ‘Hank’ Appleton of Montague was last seen in the area of the Courtyard by Marriott on Route 9 around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police noted that he was trying to get a cab to Northampton before he left the hotel on foot.

Appleton, who doesn’t have a cell phone with him and isn’t operating a vehicle, is 5′10″ tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with white flower outlines and had a tear on one side, as well as hiking footwear and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer fatal shed fire 071723
One dead following shed fire in Palmer
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in North Brookfield Sunday...
EF-0 tornado confirmed over the weekend in Massachusetts

Latest News

Firearm seized by repeat violent offender 071723
Repeat violent offender arrested after ShotSpotter activation in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead following shooting in Springfield
Repeat violent offender arrested after ShotSpotter activation in Springfield
Warren Police seeking suspect in attempted abduction
Warren Police seeking suspect in attempted abduction