Massachusetts State House evacuated due to electrical fire

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the Massachusetts State House following an electrical fire.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that the fire was in a transformer room in the building’s sub-basement around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters are waiting for utility crews to cut the power to the State House before making entry to put out the fire.

Procopio added that there are smoke conditions in other parts of the building and the State House has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

State troopers assisgned to the department’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Services have responded and will help Boston fire officials determine the cause and origin of the fire. However, Procopio noted that that response is “standard operation” and “should not be interpreted that any conclusion has been made as to whether the fire is suspicious.”

