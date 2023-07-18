Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies. LNL's Graham Ulkins reports.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 people would face eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery, which range from a potential five to 14 years in prison each.

The group includes the head of the Republican National Committee’s chapter in Michigan, Kathy Berden, as well as the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Meshawn Maddock, and Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot.

“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement.

Electors are people appointed to represent voters in presidential elections. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party’s electors are sent to the Electoral College, which meets in December after the election to certify the outcome.

The group is alleged to have met inside the then-Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14, 2020, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the qualified electors for Trump. These false documents were then transmitted to Congress and National Archives.

In January of last year, Nessel asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the 16 Republicans.

In seven battleground states, including Michigan, supporters of Trump signed certificates that falsely stated he had won their states, not Biden.

The fake certificates were ignored, but the attempt has been subject to investigations, including by the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

False Electoral College certificates were also submitted declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer fatal shed fire 071723
One dead following shed fire in Palmer
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday Evening Forecast
Showers and storms ending later tonight. Drier day Wednesday
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
InvestigateTV+ launces in September
Authorities remove evidence as they search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18,...
Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
The next fire marshal for the commonwealth will be coming from western Massachusetts.
Northampton fire chief named state’s next fire marshal
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Hearing in Trump’s classified documents case ends with no immediate decision on trial date