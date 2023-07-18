Motor Vehicle Accident on Sumner Ave, 2 people injured

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
By Ty Coney
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Sumner Ave at 1:38 PM today. One of the occupants had to be extracted from the car after becoming entrapped in the vehicle.

The front driver side door had to be removed and the intersection was blocked off due to the crash.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

