Northampton fire chief named state’s next fire marshal

Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine
Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine(Western Mass News / File)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The next fire marshal for the commonwealth will be coming from western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said that the eight-member Fire Service Commission selected Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine as State Fire Marshal. His appointment will take effect on July 31.

Davine, a Marine Corps veteran, has served as Northampton’s fire chief since 2020 and has nearly 25 years of firefighting experience.

“I’m honored by the trust that the Fire Service Commission has placed in me to lead this vital agency and the dedicated staff across all its divisions, who have given so much to the fire service and the Commonwealth,” Davine said in a statement.

Davine will succeed Peter Ostroskey, who has served as State Fire Marshal since 2016.

