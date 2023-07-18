Pest control experts warning of earlier sightings of large hornet, wasp nests

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warning has been issued about large hornet and wasp nests being spotted around western Massachusetts.

Brian Morrissey Jr., owner of Environment First Pest Management in Southwick, has dealt with lots of insects and pests for years. Every summer, he receives many calls about yellow jackets and white face hornets.

“They’re very aggressive. If you disturb them, whether it’s mowing, bump into them, get in their way, they’re going to sting you,” Morrissey Jr. said. “We’re already getting (calls), whereas last year, it really starts at around early August.”

Now, Morrissey and his company are warning there are nests hiding on backyard fences and below the ground.

He told Western Mass News that the insects usually start building their homes in April or May and get really big this time of year. Southwick resident Caitlin Fortier spoke to us while Morrissey Jr. was taking care of several nests in her yard and said she has dealt with a problem more than once.

“Three years ago, we had a similar problem,” Fortier explained. “Sometimes, I start to see a little bit of activity around the stairs and I just spray some wasp killer into it.”

Unfortunately, Fortier’s dog was the target of yellow jackets recently. As a result, she called for help.

“I went to try and grab her, and then all of a sudden, she took off sprinting. She was standing over the second bee nest hole and she got stung,” Fortier added.

Morrissey Jr. is asking everyone to stay vigilant and offers this advice for handling the situation on their own.

“Get something over the counter like a quick kill, make sure they are all home,” Morrissey Jr. added. “Definitely, don’t pour gas in the hole and light it. I’ll say that. We’ve seen it before. Don’t explode your yard.”

If you feel that you cannot get rid of the bugs yourself, Morrissey Jr. said you can contact a professional to take care of the problem.

