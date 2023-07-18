Repeat violent offender arrested after ShotSpotter activation Springfield

Firearm seized by repeat violent offender 071723
Firearm seized by repeat violent offender 071723(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested in Springfield early Sunday morning following a ShotSpotter activation on the 100-block Northampton Street.

According to Springfield Police, officers responded to the area around 1:50 a.m. and located shell casings, but no victims or property damage.

Upon investigation, police learned that 43-year-old Juan Montano of Holyoke, wo was on scene, had fired the gun. He was then placed under arrest.

Juan Montano mugshot 071723
Juan Montano mugshot 071723(Springfield Police Department)

Police said that officers also executed a search of the home he was in and seized a large-capacity firearm and an additional large-capacity magazine. The firearm had been reported stolen out of Connecticut.

Montano, who has prior convictions for firearms, ammunition, and cocaine distribution, was then charged with:

  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
  • Possession of a High-Capacity Feeding Device/Magazine
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm Near a Minor (Two Counts)
  • Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1,200

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Monday evening forecast
Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in North Brookfield Sunday...
EF-0 tornado confirmed over the weekend in Massachusetts

Latest News

MGN police lights
Warren Police seeking suspect following attempted juvenile abduction on Bridge St.
Governor Maura Healey spent Monday afternoon in western Massachusetts, hearing from farmers on...
Gov. Healey makes stop in Deerfield to support to farmers impacted by flooding
Supreme Judicial Court upholds conviction from 2005 murder of pregnant woman in Deerfield
Palmer fatal shed fire 071723
One dead following shed fire on West Ware Rd. in Palmer