Repeat violent offender arrested after ShotSpotter activation Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested in Springfield early Sunday morning following a ShotSpotter activation on the 100-block Northampton Street.

According to Springfield Police, officers responded to the area around 1:50 a.m. and located shell casings, but no victims or property damage.

Upon investigation, police learned that 43-year-old Juan Montano of Holyoke, wo was on scene, had fired the gun. He was then placed under arrest.

Police said that officers also executed a search of the home he was in and seized a large-capacity firearm and an additional large-capacity magazine. The firearm had been reported stolen out of Connecticut.

Montano, who has prior convictions for firearms, ammunition, and cocaine distribution, was then charged with:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Possession of a High-Capacity Feeding Device/Magazine

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm Near a Minor (Two Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1,200

