Repeat violent offender arrested after ShotSpotter activation Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested in Springfield early Sunday morning following a ShotSpotter activation on the 100-block Northampton Street.
According to Springfield Police, officers responded to the area around 1:50 a.m. and located shell casings, but no victims or property damage.
Upon investigation, police learned that 43-year-old Juan Montano of Holyoke, wo was on scene, had fired the gun. He was then placed under arrest.
Police said that officers also executed a search of the home he was in and seized a large-capacity firearm and an additional large-capacity magazine. The firearm had been reported stolen out of Connecticut.
Montano, who has prior convictions for firearms, ammunition, and cocaine distribution, was then charged with:
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
- Possession of a High-Capacity Feeding Device/Magazine
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm Near a Minor (Two Counts)
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1,200
