Town by Town: Holyoke Mall magic show, Hoophall Hangout, new preschool program

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.

A little magic and a lot of laughs happened at the Holyoke Mall Tuesday morning at a free summer program for children.

Part of this week’s event was professional magician and balloon sculptor, Ed Popielarczyk, who put on his comedic and interactive magic show for the kids to enjoy.

Over in Springfield, the Basketball Hall of Fame held a Hoophall Hangout event Tuesday afternoon.

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway was in attendance for the event in person and Hall of Famer Chris Mullin attended the event virtually.

The event allowed audience members to ask the players questions and learn more about their athletic careers.

Finally, town by town took us to West Springfield, where a new public preschool program has officially been announced.

The program will take place at John Ashley School beginning in September.

The full day early childhood program will allow students to attend art, music, physical education, and technology classes.

The new program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer fatal shed fire 071723
One dead following shed fire in Palmer
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: downpours and storms firing up
As the strong waters continue to flow, we caught up with local residents who share how the rain...
‘I have never seen it like this’: Local residents concerned with flooding damage to roads, homes

Latest News

A warning has been issued about large hornet and wasp nests being spotted around western...
Pest control experts warning of earlier sightings of large hornet, wasp nests
Emergency crews are at the Massachusetts State House following an electrical fire.
Massachusetts State House evacuated due to electrical fire
Crews in Williamsburg begin cleanup after last week's flooding
Williamsburg begins cleanup process after recent flooding
July is Hemochromatosis Awareness Month, a condition that many people are effected by, but a...
Health Tips Tuesday: Hemochromatosis Awareness Month