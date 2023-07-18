Town by Town: Holyoke Mall magic show, Hoophall Hangout, new preschool program

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.

A little magic and a lot of laughs happened at the Holyoke Mall Tuesday morning at a free summer program for children.

Part of this week’s event was professional magician and balloon sculptor, Ed Popielarczyk, who put on his comedic and interactive magic show for the kids to enjoy.

Over in Springfield, the Basketball Hall of Fame held a Hoophall Hangout event Tuesday afternoon.

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway was in attendance for the event in person and Hall of Famer Chris Mullin attended the event virtually.

The event allowed audience members to ask the players questions and learn more about their athletic careers.

Finally, town by town took us to West Springfield, where a new public preschool program has officially been announced.

The program will take place at John Ashley School beginning in September.

The full day early childhood program will allow students to attend art, music, physical education, and technology classes.

The new program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

