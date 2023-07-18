Warren Police seeking suspect following attempted juvenile abduction on Bridge St.

WARREN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Warren Police responded to reports of an attempted juvenile abduction on Bridge Street Monday evening.

According to Warren Police, the incident took place around 5:45 p.m.

Authorities are currently searching for a man described as having a tall, thin build, who was wearing a brown hooded shirt, shorts, and red and white shoes.

If you see any suspicious activity in that area, you are asked to contact Warren Police.

