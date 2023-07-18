Williamsburg begins cleanup process after recent flooding

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One week after devasting floods damaged multiple areas of Williamsburg, people in town are starting to clean up.

The rebuilding process comes days after Governor Maura Healey visited the Hampshire County town to see the damage for herself.

Ashfield Road was hit the hardest by flooding in the area. In the videos we captured last week, it was clear to see the damage left behind by the heavy rainfall and floods, but things are looking different now and residents on this stretch of road have made progress in clearing up debris.

Hans Teensma of Williamsburg told Western Mass News that the flood waters in some areas were cresting well above the Mill River embankment.

“I’ve never seen the river come up quite that high in the 30 years I’ve lived here. It came up halfway through my backyard and up into my labyrinth. I have a watchtower that I can look down into the river from,” said Hans Teensma of Williamsburg.

The Williamsburg Highway Department said that “busy” was the only way to describe the cleanup efforts over the last week. However, the highway department has already made strides to immediately fix the damages. Dan Banister, the superintendent of the Williamsburg Highway Department believes, “for the most part, we’re in good shape. [The] one day that we had the washouts, we had one road in particular, Depot Road that got washed out from a plugged culvert. All of our roads were made safe that day before we went home.”

Teensma added that his community is unified and ready to bring their town back to its pre-flood state.

