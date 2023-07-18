The ‘X’ intersection in Forest Park to undergo construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A notoriously dangerous intersection in Springfield commonly called the “X” is now a redevelopment plan with years in the making that is getting closer to reality.

One local lawmaker tells Western Mass News, the reconstruction of this very busy intersection is critical.

It is located at the cross section between Sumner Ave., Belmont Ave., and Dickinson Street and is known as the ‘X’.

The Springfield Department of Public Works will begin revamping the notoriously dangerous intersection right here in Springfield.

In a public meeting Tuesday, the Springfield community learned from the Springfield D.P.W about the designs for the space, which were drafted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The plans will bring a dramatic new look to the area, which has been the site of numerous accidents in recent years.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield City Councilor Victor Davilla ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, where he called the reconstruction “absolutely necessary.”

“The end product of this is going to be a new revamped ‘X’ it’s going to be safer, more beautified, we’re going to have a more expanded Summer Ave., and it’s going to be a good project all around and most importantly it’s going to improve safety at forest park,” said Davilla.

Davilla says this is one of the most dangerous intersections in the state and construction to change that is expected to start next year.

