Chicopee actor feeling impact from ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The SAG-AFTRA union strike is now in its sixth day with no contract agreement in sight.

“Lots of things have to change…You wake up and you don’t have to worry about looking for work anymore because there is no work,” said Adam Desautels of Chicopee.

Desautels has been actor seen in a variety of movies and television shows over the years. He’s investigated grizzly murder scenes on “Law and Order” and even joked around with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Now, he’s taking on a new real-life role on the picket line and has joined fellow members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) as they fight for a fair contract deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). However, as he’s protesting for more money, he’s also trying to find ways to pay his bills.

“At this point, I’ve been doing anything I can to help out with our financial situation…doing things like Doordashing, Instacart shopping, odd jobs, mowing lawns, and whatever it takes to pay the bills because you never know how long the strike is going to go for,” Desautels explained.

The financial strain is just one level of pressure he feels daily and told Western Mass News that the strike is mentally draining.

“You know, not knowing where your next paycheck is gonna come from takes a big strain on you. I’ve got a couple of kids and wife, who’s working full time, so that helps, but you know, it’s definitely tough not knowing when your next paycheck is gonna come in,” Desautels added.

However, Desautels is optimistic that this historic moment in Hollywood and will have its own movie-like ending.

“At the end of the day, you just have to be really mentally tough about it. You have to say this is all gonna be for the food in the long run. Eventually, SAG and the producers will get a deal together and it will be great for both parties,” Desautels noted.

However, as the plot thickens between actors and executives and no contract agreement in the foreseeable future, Desautels has one simple message in mind that keeps him going.

“I just know that i wouldn’t want to do anything else. It definitely means a lot to me to keep going and keep acting,” Desautels said.

SAG-AFTRA has set very strict rules for union members during the duration of the strike, which Desautels is hopeful could by end by January.

