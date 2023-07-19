Getting Answers: Easthampton pond temporarily shuts down for chemical treatment

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One local pond in Easthampton is closed for a chemical treatment, to get rid of certain plants that could clog up the city’s waterways.

“Honestly, I’m just here fishing dude,” said Edwin Ortiz of Indian Orchard. “I didn’t know that. I don’t really look at any articles of when they’re treating the water and whatnot.”

People in Easthampton are looking to enjoy a boiling hot July day at Nashawannuck Pond were greeted with this sign that said most of the typical pond activities people like to enjoy are postponed due to a chemical treatment to get rid of plants that could be harming the water.

The crew from solitude lake management sprayed their algaecide along the edges ultimately to get rid of the murky mess that you see now.

“7 to 10 years ago, part of this was dredged and part of the pond over on this side was also dredged and cleaned out,” explained Sheila Hickson of Easthampton. “It’s a shame that it’s all back.”

While the pond is being treated some activities have been prohibited including swimming, boating, and fishing. One person who we caught up with who was casting a line told Western Mass News when he heard the news, he packed up his gear and headed to another fishing hole.

“I don’t know much about what they’re doing for treating,” noted Ortiz. “Like I said to you before. Yeah, for the most part, that’s why I came out here, just for some fishing, that’s all. It is a bummer. If it needs to be done, it needs to be done. By all means.”

We’re getting answers on the potential health effects if you come into contact with the treated waters before the chemicals have reached safe levels.

On the ponds Facebook page, the algaecide used by solitude lake management won’t have any negative effects on animals or any other plant life.

Meaning it will only impact the algae being targeted.

However, for humans, it’s a different story.

The Easthampton Health Department told Western Mass News people who come into contact with the chemicals could experience burning eyes and skin and throat irritation.

The Nashawannuck Pond Committee said boating and fishing will be safe to resume on Thursday. However, irrigation, drinking and cooking with the water will have to wait until Saturday July 22.

“There’s a lot of people who enjoy this pond, including my husband and I,” expressed Hickson. “When we’re stressed out, we come to the pond, and it goes away.”

