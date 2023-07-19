Getting Answers: Hampshire County suffers infrastructure damage due to flooding

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Communities are continuing to battle back from recent widespread flooding. It’s put a strain on many towns, particularly small, rural areas that were hard hit.

Time is money and for one Hampshire County town both are at a premium.

“It’s a fact of life, we have to deal with it, but it’s costly and it’s time consuming,” said Larry Holmberg.

Larry Holmberg is grateful that his communities of Goshen and Chesterfield didn’t suffer widespread damage after a recent string of floods. But he added...

“As a small town, the larger the amount of damage, the more that comes out of our budget and our budget isn’t all that high,” explained Holmberg.

The Emergency Management Director showed us the scene on Wing Hill Road in Goshen near a culvert overwhelmed by flood waters.

“Plugged up, water overwhelmed it, came down, right down the sideline of the road and did what you see behind me,” noted Holmberg.

The same road that washed out following hurricane Irene in 2011.

“Is it exciting for you that you have to now repair this road again for the second time? we asked.

“No, simple answer no,” responded Holmberg.

He told us the damages to 13 Goshen roads amount to $95,000 which is over 3 percent of the town’s annual budget.

Holmberg said he also spoke with and called on local elected officials including State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa and State Senator Paul Mark to help if needed.

