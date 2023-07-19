Getting Answers: Local experts speak out on river safety as water levels rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re eager to enjoy the summer and get in the water, especially on the Connecticut River, you’ll have to wait a little longer because the levels are still too high.

The heavy rain and floodings over the past week and a half have put a hold on summer plans or some. But with the water finally receding, a date to resume those plans could be closer than we think.

With recent flooding and heavy rain impacting western Massachusetts for a second week, the high-water levels in the Connecticut River are keeping boats and swimmers out of the water. But for how long?

Western Mass News spoke to Kelsey Wentling, a river steward in Massachusetts for the Connecticut River Conservancy. She told us there are two ways to measure levels to determine whether it’s safe to go in.

“So, there are two ways that we generally measure river height and river flow,” said Wentling. “One is cubic feet per second – so, that’s really a measure of how fast the river is moving. And the other is by a stream gage. And that’s not necessarily a depth reading, is more a measurement of how high the river is in relation to that gage.”

She told us those measurements are being taken more frequently now than they were last year. That is because we haven’t seen rain like this for almost 80 years.

“This type of flooding that we just had was near what we call a flood of record,” explained Wentling. “Which is the highest flood on record. And that was around 130 feet back in the 1930′s – a long time ago. This flood was not that high, but it did peak up over 115, maybe close to 120. If that number helps give a sense of the scale. It was significant flooding here in this part of the valley.”

Wentling also told us there are visual cues that told us when it’s safe to go boating or swimming.

“When I stand on the riverbank or up on the bridge, I’ll sometimes look for things actually in the water and see how quickly it is moving,” added Wentling. “And unfortunately, sometimes that’s things like garbage. And you can see garbage piling up and moving really quickly downstream – that tells me the water’s moving really quickly, as we said color’s a good indicator. But then also kind of use your common sense. If no one else is in the water, there may be a reason for that, and it may not be safe for you to go either.”

On Wednesday, we also spoke to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, he said people should stay out of the Connecticut River for at least one more week, that could change if we get more heavy rain.

