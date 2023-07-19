Kids rush outside to enjoy weather after a rainy month.

Chicopee, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the first time in awhile that the weather here in western mass hasn’t been something to worry about.

Our meteorologist, Don Maher shared that our region has seen six inches of precipitation this month, four inches over the annual average.

Dry and clear skies on Wednesday meant kids got to spend their Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Park in Chicopee. They’ve traded in rainy days for the splash pad and the chance to finally enjoy a summer day.

One mother told me how it feels to finally see her daughter enjoy some sunshine.

“I feel like the weather has been getting them sick a lot and at home, so they really haven’t explored the summer this year that much,” said Alamo.

Jane’s daughter, Zory-Allie, told Western Mass News, she loves running around the park with her cousins, and that it “feels good” to be back outside.

