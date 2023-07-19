Local farms struggling due to Inconsistent harsh weather conditions

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The recent severe rain has been hard on farmers growing hay at local dairy farms.

Western Mass News has been tracking the destruction to local farms caused by the recent heavy rain and flooding. Now, we learn a shortage of hay is a concern among local dairy farmers.

For Steve McCray, owner of McCray’s Country Creamery and Farm in South Hadley, it has been an up and down year when it comes to hay.

“We need either three or four days of sunshine to make hay, and from the beginning of May to June 10th or whatever, we had a lot of sun. We were able to make a lot of hay.” McCray lamented.

Unfortunately, the same could not be said ever since. While the hay fields have not been flooded in the recent severe weather, the farm has been struggling to string hay together for the cows. McCray believes there were only two instances when he got three straight days of sunshine since June 10th.

The longtime farmer tells Western Mass News cows need hay to help produce milk for dairy products, especially a fan-favorite: ice cream.

“We’re trying to balance their diet, and hay is fiber,” McCray explained. " It helps to ruminate their stomach, and it keeps them healthy.”

While the torrential downpours have been painful for the farm to gather hay, McCray says business has still been going steady in spite of it.

“Ice cream will sell best when it’s...upper 70s or something like that. Once you get to the mid 80s, 90 and above, people are sitting in their pools, they’re going to the river, they’re sitting in their air conditioning.” McCray noted.

For the time being, McCray is not concerned about hayrides leading up to the fall, but is hoping for drier weather to get more hay to the cattle. However, he also says some other crops could use more sunlight.

“The pumpkins are hurting at this point. They’re not dead, but they could use some nice, dry stretch with a little wind and a little breeze.” McCray stated.

McCray iterates if Mother Nature cooperates moving forward, then everything will be fine.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.