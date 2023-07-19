Massachusetts State House to reopen Thursday following electrical fire

Emergency crews are at the Massachusetts State House following an electrical fire.
Emergency crews are at the Massachusetts State House following an electrical fire.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – The Massachusetts State House will reopen Thursday two days after an electrical fire forced its closure.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that Tuesday’s fire was caused by electrical faults in two lines that run from an electrical vault near the building’s guard shack to a pull box in the sub-basement of an annex building.  He added that there was no evidence that the fire was intentionally set and it was determined to be accidental.

Tammy Kraus, Superintendent of the State House, added in a statement that power has been restored to the building and it is safe to reopen on Thursday. She added that air scrubbers will continue to be used throughout the evening Wednesday and into Thursday to pick any residual smoke smell.

Investigators also determined that a fire alarm that went off in the State House earlier in the day Tuesday was caused by two visitors who pulled an alarm under a mistaken assumption that it was a mechanism to open a door.

Procopio noted that the two incidents were not connected.

State officials are now working with Eversource to determine what repairs are needed and a plan that would include upgrading the transformer electrical lines.

