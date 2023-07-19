Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbits gather on the sidewalk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida...
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has Florida suburb on hunt for new owners
RAW Furnari
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead following shooting in Springfield
Henry 'Hank' Appleton
Police locate missing Montague man
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Another warm, mainly dry day coming our way tomorrow

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Getting Answers: Easthampton pond temporarily shuts down for chemical treatment
Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a...
‘Absolutely deplorable’: 8 puppies found abandoned with their mother at construction site
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: ‘Sheriff’s Charity Road Race’ announcement, National Hot Dog Day, farmers’ market
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court