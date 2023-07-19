One dead after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem

State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday morning, involving a pickup truck being struck by a falling tree.
State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday morning, involving a pickup truck being struck by a falling tree.(Submitted Photo)
By Ty Coney
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
New Salem, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday morning, involving a pickup truck being struck by a falling tree.

State Police tell us they were called to the scene at around 11:51 a.m. We’re told the vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, either hit or was struck by a falling tree. Authorities say the driver, a 75-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the State Police-Athol Barracks, the State police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin County.

Western Mass News will provide more information as details are revealed. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest news.

