Pittsfield crews respond to duplex fire on Montgomery Ave.

Pittsfield duplex fire 071823
Pittsfield duplex fire 071823(Pittsfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Pittsfield responded to 33-35 Montgomery Avenue around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for reports of a structure fire.

According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Neil Myers, callers reported smoke coming from several windows on the structure. This was confirmed by initial crews from the Rapid Intervention Team, who reported smoke coming from the second floor windows of the duplex building.

Deputy Chief Myers said that crews began an attack of the second floor, where the main body of the fire was located. The flames were then extinguished upon arrival of additional companies.

Neighbors told crews on scene that the building was vacant and being renovated. No injuries were reported from civilians or firefighters.

The main area in which the fire was sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage, while the floor below sustained additional water damage. Officials said that the overall estimate for the damage done is around $10,000.

The fire remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
Palmer fatal shed fire 071723
One dead following shed fire in Palmer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday Evening Forecast
Showers and storms ending later tonight. Drier day Wednesday
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead following shooting in Springfield

Latest News

One local lawmaker tells Western Mass News, the reconstruction of this very busy intersection...
The ‘X’ intersection in Forest Park to undergo construction
Henry 'Hank' Appleton
Silver Alert issued for missing Hadley Police
Emergency crews are at the Massachusetts State House following an electrical fire.
Mass. State House evacuated due to electrical fire, will remain closed Wednesday
One local lawmaker tells Western Mass News, the reconstruction of this very busy intersection...
DPW Meeting to discuss redesigns for the 'x'