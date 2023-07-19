Pittsfield crews respond to duplex fire on Montgomery Ave.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Pittsfield responded to 33-35 Montgomery Avenue around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for reports of a structure fire.

According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Neil Myers, callers reported smoke coming from several windows on the structure. This was confirmed by initial crews from the Rapid Intervention Team, who reported smoke coming from the second floor windows of the duplex building.

Deputy Chief Myers said that crews began an attack of the second floor, where the main body of the fire was located. The flames were then extinguished upon arrival of additional companies.

Neighbors told crews on scene that the building was vacant and being renovated. No injuries were reported from civilians or firefighters.

The main area in which the fire was sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage, while the floor below sustained additional water damage. Officials said that the overall estimate for the damage done is around $10,000.

The fire remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit.

