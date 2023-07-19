Resident makes fake speed camera out of Little Free Library to slow down drivers

Fed up with speeders, someone built their own deterrent made to look like a police speed camera. (SOURCE: WUSA)
By Casey Nolen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KENSINGTON, Md. (WUSA) – In Maryland, someone tired of speeders zipping down their street put up their own deterrent.

An anonymous resident of Kensington built a fake speed camera that looked like a Little Free Library often seen in neighborhoods.

McComas Avenue is just a shortcut for many on their commute.

Matthew Fairbank, a neighbor who lives in the area, said drivers are often going 40 to 50 miles per hour on the road.

“Someone actually came down the strip and came into the retaining wall at one point,” he said.

He also said many speeding drivers have caused damage to cars parked on the street.

“My wife’s car has lost three mirrors already,” he said. “I know people down the street down there, you can see the traffic cones by the cars down there. His car has been hit a couple of times.”

Residents said they have complained to Montgomery County for years about the speeders on the street.

While there is a plan to remake it with speed bumps and bike lanes, city officials said it’s still years away.

People in the neighborhood said it seemed like there was nothing they could do to curb the speeding. However, someone decided to get creative and craft a solution.

Someone installed a Little Free Library that was built to resemble an actual speed camera, complete with authentic looking signs. It seemed to work in slowing down drivers.

“And actually observed people slowing down,” Fairbank said. “For the first time since the three years I’ve been here.”

However, the county eventually got involved and took down the signs. They also said the library could not be on the easement and couldn’t be in a yard without a permit.

Montgomery County Police said the spot is not an approved location for a speed camera, even if it is a fake one.

Police said they are evaluating where new cameras could go.

While the library’s builder has yet to come forward, Fairbank said he and another neighbor took it down to comply with the county.

“It’s a little disappointing,” he said.

Fairbank said they plan to keep it safe in case it ever finds a home.

“I think it was to bring awareness and it did seem to work initially,” Fairbank said.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

