Town by Town: ‘Sheriff’s Charity Road Race’ announcement, National Hot Dog Day, farmers’ market

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, East Longmeadow and South Hadley.

The 2023 “Sheriff’s Shuffle Charity Road Race” has officially been announced.

That announcement took place in Springfield this morning.

The 5k run will take place on Sunday October 15 at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

This year the event will be raising funds to support Sheriff Nick Cocchi’ s Youth Leadership Academy.

Community members in East Longmeadow gathered at the Heritage Park Pavillion on North Main Street to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

Kids were able to enjoy a fun dance party, along with some hot dogs from Jeanie’s Weenies.

That event took place from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Lastly, Buttery Brook Park held a Christmas in July themed farmers’ market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in South Hadley.

The market had all sorts of holiday goodies.

Those include gourmet cookies, hot cocoa, and even edible cookie dough.

There was also a large selection of fresh produce available for guests as well.

