Town by Town: ‘Sheriff’s Charity Road Race’ announcement, National Hot Dog Day, farmers’ market

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, East Longmeadow and South Hadley.

The 2023 “Sheriff’s Shuffle Charity Road Race” has officially been announced.

That announcement took place in Springfield this morning.

The 5k run will take place on Sunday October 15 at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

This year the event will be raising funds to support Sheriff Nick Cocchi’ s Youth Leadership Academy.

Community members in East Longmeadow gathered at the Heritage Park Pavillion on North Main Street to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

Kids were able to enjoy a fun dance party, along with some hot dogs from Jeanie’s Weenies.

That event took place from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Lastly, Buttery Brook Park held a Christmas in July themed farmers’ market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in South Hadley.

The market had all sorts of holiday goodies.

Those include gourmet cookies, hot cocoa, and even edible cookie dough.

There was also a large selection of fresh produce available for guests as well.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbits gather on the sidewalk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida...
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has Florida suburb on hunt for new owners
RAW Furnari
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: jewelry store owner chases down robber at Holyoke Mall
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead following shooting in Springfield
Henry 'Hank' Appleton
Police locate missing Montague man
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Another warm, mainly dry day coming our way tomorrow

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Getting Answers: Easthampton pond temporarily shuts down for chemical treatment
Adam Desautels, seen on the set of "Blue Bloods"
Chicopee actor feeling impact from ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike
State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday morning, involving...
One dead after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem
Henry 'Hank' Appleton
Police locate missing Montague man