Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place earlier this week in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Marengo Park around 10:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found an adult male victim in a vehicle and they began first aid. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Daniel Romero of Springfield.

Walsh added that investigators determined that the incident took place on the 100 block of Belmont Avenue.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

