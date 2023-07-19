Westfield Police looking for alleged vandalism suspects

Police in Westfield are looking for your help in identifying three people whom they believe were involved in recent vandalism incidents.(Westfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in identifying three people whom they believe were involved in recent vandalism incidents.

The vandalism reportedly occurred in the area of Dartmouth Street on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westfield Police Officer John Blascak at (413) 562-5411 ext. 79213 or via email.

