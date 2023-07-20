$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the jackpot winning Powerball ticket wasn’t sold in New England, one local ticket was still a big winner.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that three Powerball tickets from Wednesday’s drawing won $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Franklin, Waltham, and Pride at 445 Russell Street in Hadley.

One ticket, sold in California, hit the estimated $1.08 billion jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing.

Teja noted that other large prizes won in Massachusetts from Wednesday’s drawing include:

$100,000

BB Liquors, 1215 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

$50,000

Beacon Convenience, 1912 Beacon Street, Brighton

Lowell Quick Mart, 627 Chelmsford Street, Lowell

7-Eleven, 50 Western Avenue, Lynn

Sandri, 776 North King Street, Northampton

Vinny’s Food Market, 294 Malden Street, Revere

Smart Stop Shop, 306 Winthrop Street, Taunton

Liquor Land Store, 346 Cambridge Road, Woburn

