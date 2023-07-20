$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Hadley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the jackpot winning Powerball ticket wasn’t sold in New England, one local ticket was still a big winner.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that three Powerball tickets from Wednesday’s drawing won $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Franklin, Waltham, and Pride at 445 Russell Street in Hadley.
One ticket, sold in California, hit the estimated $1.08 billion jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing.
Teja noted that other large prizes won in Massachusetts from Wednesday’s drawing include:
$100,000
- BB Liquors, 1215 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
$50,000
- Beacon Convenience, 1912 Beacon Street, Brighton
- Lowell Quick Mart, 627 Chelmsford Street, Lowell
- 7-Eleven, 50 Western Avenue, Lynn
- Sandri, 776 North King Street, Northampton
- Vinny’s Food Market, 294 Malden Street, Revere
- Smart Stop Shop, 306 Winthrop Street, Taunton
- Liquor Land Store, 346 Cambridge Road, Woburn
