$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Hadley

(KY3)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the jackpot winning Powerball ticket wasn’t sold in New England, one local ticket was still a big winner.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that three Powerball tickets from Wednesday’s drawing won $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Franklin, Waltham, and Pride at 445 Russell Street in Hadley.

One ticket, sold in California, hit the estimated $1.08 billion jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing.

Teja noted that other large prizes won in Massachusetts from Wednesday’s drawing include:

$100,000

  • BB Liquors, 1215 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

$50,000

  • Beacon Convenience, 1912 Beacon Street, Brighton
  • Lowell Quick Mart, 627 Chelmsford Street, Lowell
  • 7-Eleven, 50 Western Avenue, Lynn
  • Sandri, 776 North King Street, Northampton
  • Vinny’s Food Market, 294 Malden Street, Revere
  • Smart Stop Shop, 306 Winthrop Street, Taunton
  • Liquor Land Store, 346 Cambridge Road, Woburn

