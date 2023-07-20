2 people injured in Pittsfield shooting

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting early Thursday morning in Pittsfield.
Two people were hospitalized following a shooting early Thursday morning in Pittsfield.(Western Mass News / File)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people were hospitalized following a shooting early Thursday morning.

Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that police were called to the Berkshire Crossing parking lot on Hubbard Avenue around 2 a.m. for a report that two people were shot.

Officers arrived and found that a 19-year-old Pittsfield man had fired a gun inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The gunfire resulted in injuries to both him and another Pittsfield man.

Both men were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

One shell casing was found at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 582, their detective bureau tipline at (413) 448-9706, or text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

