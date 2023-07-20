Businesses, fans gearing up for Team USA’s run in the FIFA women’s World Cup

while the U.S. women’s national team doesn’t start play until Friday night, businesses and...
while the U.S. women’s national team doesn’t start play until Friday night, businesses and soccer fans are gearing up for an exciting tournament.(MGN)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FIFA women’s World Cup began early Thursday in Australia and New Zealand and while the U.S. women’s national team doesn’t start play until Friday night, businesses and soccer fans are gearing up for an exciting tournament.

The event starts off the stretch of games that will be televised early in the morning and at night in the United States. The tournament is expected to be a big money maker for sports bars, such as The Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee.

“We love all the World Cups, especially when the USA is going to be the favorite, which is the way it is for the women’s World Cup,” said Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson. “We’re going to have the games all day long beginning at 8 a.m. for all of the countries for anyone that’s a good soccer fan.”

Stetson told Western Mass News that he expects many people to show up at his bar. While he had a good run for the men’s World Cup during the winter, he expects the results to be a little bit better for the women’s tournament. However, he also told us he expects the numbers to grow as the U.S. women’s national team pursues a three-peat.

“For the next couple of rounds, hopefully, we get good time slots for the ladies and then, we’ll have more robust crowds for sure,” Stetson noted.

Stetson will look to accommodate everyone from the broadcasts being played throughout the property to having food specials like half-priced pizza. Of course, not everyone will be watching at the bar. We spoke to a couple of soccer fans in the area, who hope Team USA comes out on top.

“I hope they do their best to win and should do their best to win,” said Austin Coelho.

“Hey, Team USA and all of the women athletes, keep up the good work. You all got this,” added Jeremiah Clarke.

Stetson hopes everyone has a great time while hoping for good results.

“How can you not support young women and how can you not support the United States of America?” Stetson asked.

While Stetson and many others hope the U.S. women’s national team hoists the FIFA World Cup trophy, it’s shaping up to be a fun next couple of weeks at The Rumbleseat.

We have two games happening on FOX 6. You can catch Nigeria take on Canada Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. The run for Team USA begins when Megan Rapinoe and the women’s national team battle Vietnam Friday night at 9 p.m.

