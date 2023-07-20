Experts, lawmakers discuss benefits and concerns over A.I.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Artificial intelligence, also more popularly known as A.I., is the latest technology that seems to be taking over everyday life. It’s intelligence demonstrated by computers as opposed to humans.

“It’s going to get better and better and people need to use it and we need to know how to use and how to monitor it,” said Beverly Woolf, professor in the College of Information and Computer Science at UMass Amherst.

Tech experts Western Mass News spoke with said that A.I. improves tasks in everyday life and has many benefits.

“Nowadays, it’s applied in a variety of domains as people may know like in finance, vision capabilities, facial recognition, also generated text recognition,” said Yair Zizk, assistant professor in the College of Information and Computer Science at UMass Amherst.

“Healthcare, law, teaching…great benefits where A.I. is going to be able to manage people’s sicknesses, watch over them, monitor them, diagnosis them, and organize all the information,” Woolf added.

However, experts and political leaders warn that there are risks.

“It can be used in a way that might enhance the likelihood that accidentally we have nuclear weapons, which are launched or biological weapons or chemical weapons which can be developed,” said U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey.

“There are many cases where a lawyer, for instance, will use A.I. and all of a sudden, GPT will produce cases that don’t exist, but that’s not the problem of A.I. That’s the problem of the person of the lawyer, the teacher or health aid who’s using this material. You need to use the material as a tool,” Woolf noted.

Experts also said the need for government regulations. “We need regulations about when it can be used, how it can be used, but right now, we have no regulations in the United States pretty much,” Woolf explained.

“There has to be more regulations. We can’t just allow technology to be deployed into our society without safeguards built around it, without values that are attached to that technology,” Markey added.

Markey told Western Mass News that there has been ongoing conversations on Capitol Hill about the ethical framework Congress wants to put in place for this technology.

“This is a huge subject for Congress right now. It is something that was really on the scoreboard to be discussed six months ago and now, it’s on everyone’s lips,” Markey said. “We have to be sure we reduce the dangers that come to the security of our country from A.I. We know how to do this.”

Meanwhile, experts said A.I. technology will continue to evolve and it’s here to stay.

“It doesn’t really matter what field you’re in, but if you don’t have some understanding of how these systems work, I feel it’s basic knowledge nowadays that you really got to have,” Zizk explained.

