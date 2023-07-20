Former VA Medical Center employee sentenced to prison for child pornography charges

A V.A. employee, who was found guilty of distributing child pornography, will spend eight years behind bars.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A V.A. employee, who was found guilty of distributing child pornography, will spend eight years behind bars.

Kevin Divoll, 51, is a former employee of the V.A. Medical Center in Leeds and was indentified as the owner and user of a device that was distributing child pornography. Officials said he did this by using the medical center’s public wifi from May to July of 2022.

A search warrant for his home was granted and officers found pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor under 12 years old in Divoll’s posession.

Divoll will spend eight years in prison with five years of parole. He has also been ordered to pay $5,000 to each of the victims.

