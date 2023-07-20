Fund established to help farms impacted by recent flooding

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, collaboration with the United Way, announced the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund to help farmers devastated by recent flooding.

The effort comes after hearing from farmers across western Massachusetts who devastated by the heavy rain and flooding since last week, including Mountain View Farm in Easthampton, and learning that financial aid is the immediate help needed to keep farms operating right now.

“To see the devastation firsthand, you know, we knew we had to do something and so, that’s what today is all about. We wanted to find a way to come together, provide direct aid to our farmers. We’ve got to take care of those who take care of so many and we’ve got to also recognize that there are implications for our farmers that are big time that we are going to work to resolve,” Healey explained.

This type of help could go a long way for farmers like Liz Alred from Mountain View Farm and Ken Pepin, the owner of Pepin Farm, who said it’s some of the worst damage he’s seen.

“The flooding of ‘84, we had time to replant. It was Memorial [Day] weekend. This time here, it’s the middle of July. Late July is too late to replant most crops,” Pepin explained.

“We met with the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, just two days after, one or two days after the flood, and I know that they have a huge job because they have to gather and aggregate all the data. I mean, there were thousands of acres lost, I imagine, and so I know that takes time and we’re just hopeful that it will come through eventually,” Alred said.

Farmers impacted by the flooding can go to the official website for the fund to start their process and get help.

